The Milwaukee Bucks (14-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue an eight-game home winning streak when they host the New York Knicks (12-7) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 223.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: TNT, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -4.5 223.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

Milwaukee and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in 17 of 20 games this season.

Milwaukee's contests this year have an average total of 239.2, 15.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bucks are 8-12-0 ATS this season.

Milwaukee has been the favorite in 19 games this season and won 14 (73.7%) of those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 11-2, a 84.6% win rate, when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bucks.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 223.5 points.

New York's matchups this season have a 216.4-point average over/under, 7.1 fewer points than this game's total.

So far this year, New York has put together an 11-8-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win two times (28.6%) in those games.

New York has not won as an underdog of +165 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

New York has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 17 85% 121.1 232 118.1 223.6 233.9 Knicks 8 42.1% 110.9 232 105.5 223.6 220.9

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

The Bucks have a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Bucks have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Milwaukee has fared worse when playing at home, covering three times in 10 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The 121.1 points per game the Bucks score are 15.6 more points than the Knicks give up (105.5).

When Milwaukee scores more than 105.5 points, it is 8-11 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total six times.

In 2023-24 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 4-5-0 record) than on the road (.700, 7-3-0).

The Knicks score an average of 110.9 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 118.1 the Bucks give up to opponents.

New York is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 118.1 points.

Bucks vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Bucks and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 8-12 5-10 13-7 Knicks 11-8 1-1 9-10

Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights

Bucks Knicks 121.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 8-11 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 14-5 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-0 118.1 Points Allowed (PG) 105.5 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 1 1-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-8 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-7

