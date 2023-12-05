Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Bay County, Michigan? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bay County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John Glenn High School - Bay City at Midland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Midland, MI

Midland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bay City Western High School at Garber High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Essexville, MI

Essexville, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Valley Lutheran High School at All Saints Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Bay City, MI

Bay City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinconning Area High School at Akron-Fairgrove High School