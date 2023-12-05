Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Arenac County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
In Arenac County, Michigan, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Arenac County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Au Gres-Sims High School at Mio AuSable High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Mio, MI
- Conference: North Star League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
