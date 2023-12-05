If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Alger County, Michigan, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Alger County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gwinn High School at Munising High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Munising, MI

Munising, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Republic-Michigamme High School at Superior Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Eben Junction, MI

Eben Junction, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bark River-Harris High School at Superior Central High School