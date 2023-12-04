Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washtenaw County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Washtenaw County, Michigan is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washtenaw County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Skyline High School at Greenhills School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.