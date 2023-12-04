Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Van Buren County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Van Buren County, Michigan today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Van Buren County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marcellus High School at Lawton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lawton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hartford High School at Howardsville Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Marcellus, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
