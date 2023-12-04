Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montcalm County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Montcalm County, Michigan has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Montcalm County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lakeview High School at Farwell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Farwell, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
