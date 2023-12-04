Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lenawee County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Lenawee County, Michigan today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lenawee County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Concord High School at Britton Deerfield
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Britton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Tecumseh, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lenawee Christian School at Madison High School - Adrian
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.