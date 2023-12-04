Kings vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The New Orleans Pelicans (11-10), on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET, aim to snap a three-game road losing skid at the Sacramento Kings (11-7).
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Pelicans matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kings Moneyline
|Pelicans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kings (-4.5)
|233.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Kings (-4)
|233
|-180
|+152
Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Kings vs Pelicans Players to Watch
|Kings vs Pelicans Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Pelicans Injury Report
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Kings average 116.5 points per game (10th in the league) while giving up 116.7 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a -4 scoring differential overall.
- The Pelicans have a +17 scoring differential, putting up 114.0 points per game (15th in league) and allowing 113.2 (16th in NBA).
- The teams combine to score 230.5 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These teams allow 229.9 points per game combined, 3.6 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Sacramento has put together a 10-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- New Orleans has compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this year.
Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+4000
|+2000
|-
|Pelicans
|+5000
|+2000
|-
