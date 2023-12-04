Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kalamazoo County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kalamazoo County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muskegon Heights High School at Phoenix High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Kalamazoo, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
