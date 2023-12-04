Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gratiot County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Gratiot County, Michigan today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Gratiot County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fulton High School at Bath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Bath, MI
- Conference: Central Michigan Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
