Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baraga County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Baraga County, Michigan is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baraga County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
L'Anse High School at Ontonagon Area High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Ontonagon, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jeffers High School at Baraga Area High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Baraga, MI
- Conference: Copper Mountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.