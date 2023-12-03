When Sam LaPorta suits up for the Detroit Lions in their Week 13 matchup versus the New Orleans Saints (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Sam LaPorta score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

LaPorta has racked up 539 yards receiving (49 per game) and five TDs, reeling in 55 balls on 77 targets.

In four of 11 games this year, LaPorta has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Sam LaPorta Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5 5 39 0 Week 2 Seahawks 6 5 63 0 Week 3 Falcons 11 8 84 1 Week 4 @Packers 5 4 56 0 Week 5 Panthers 4 3 47 2 Week 6 @Buccaneers 11 4 36 0 Week 7 @Ravens 7 6 52 0 Week 8 Raiders 10 8 57 1 Week 10 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 11 Bears 5 3 18 0 Week 12 Packers 8 5 47 1

