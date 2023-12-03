The Oakland Golden Grizzlies' (3-3) Horizon schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) at Calihan Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans give up to opponents.
  • Oakland has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
  • Detroit Mercy's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The 65.1 points per game the Titans put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.2).
  • When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • Oakland is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Titans are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents (41.6%).
  • The Golden Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Titans concede.

Oakland Leaders

  • Brooke Daniels: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%
  • Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Markyia McCormick: 14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
  • Kianni Westbrook: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%
  • Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oakland Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Cleary W 110-51 Athletics Center O'rena
11/25/2023 Madonna W 122-38 Athletics Center O'rena
11/30/2023 Purdue Fort Wayne L 84-66 Athletics Center O'rena
12/3/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
12/7/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - Athletics Center O'rena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.