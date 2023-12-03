How to Watch the Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies' (3-3) Horizon schedule includes Sunday's matchup with the Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) at Calihan Hall. It tips at 1:00 PM ET.
Oakland Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon Games
Oakland vs. Detroit Mercy Scoring Comparison
- The Golden Grizzlies put up an average of 81.7 points per game, 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans give up to opponents.
- Oakland has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.
- Detroit Mercy's record is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
- The 65.1 points per game the Titans put up are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.2).
- When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
- Oakland is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
- The Titans are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies allow to opponents (41.6%).
- The Golden Grizzlies shoot 42.9% from the field, 4% higher than the Titans concede.
Oakland Leaders
- Brooke Daniels: 10.5 PTS, 2.3 STL, 34.4 FG%
- Linda van Schaik: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Markyia McCormick: 14.3 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (16-for-36)
- Kianni Westbrook: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 60.5 FG%
- Maddy Skorupski: 9.2 PTS, 2 STL, 51.4 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
Oakland Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Cleary
|W 110-51
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/25/2023
|Madonna
|W 122-38
|Athletics Center O'rena
|11/30/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 84-66
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/3/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
