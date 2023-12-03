Sunday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (6-1) and Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 86-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Spartans head into this contest following a 102-64 victory over DePaul on Thursday.

Michigan State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Michigan State vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 86, Miami (OH) 50

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans defeated the DePaul Blue Demons (No. 89-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 102-64 win on November 30 -- their signature win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Michigan State is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

Michigan State has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Michigan State 2023-24 Best Wins

102-64 on the road over DePaul (No. 89) on November 30

95-69 over JMU (No. 110) on November 23

105-44 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 163) on November 16

99-55 at home over Wright State (No. 197) on November 12

87-62 at home over Oakland (No. 200) on November 8

Michigan State Leaders

Julia Ayrault: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 53.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 2.9 BLK, 53.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) DeeDee Hagemann: 15.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 58.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)

15.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 58.7 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23) Moira Joiner: 14.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)

14.9 PTS, 55.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37) Tory Ozment: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12)

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 66.7 FG%, 58.3 3PT% (7-for-12) Abbey Kimball: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50 FG%, 44.7 3PT% (17-for-38)

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 33.7 points per game with a +236 scoring differential overall. They put up 94.6 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 60.9 per contest (128th in college basketball).

