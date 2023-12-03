The New Orleans Saints (5-6) host the Detroit Lions (8-3) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Lions and Saints betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Lions vs. Saints Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 4 47 -200 +165

Lions vs. Saints Betting Records & Stats

Detroit Lions

Detroit has had an average of 46.4 points in their games this season, 0.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Lions have gone 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 7-2 as moneyline favorites (winning 77.8% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, Detroit has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games).

New Orleans Saints

The Saints and their opponents have combined to score more than 47 points just twice this season.

New Orleans has had an average of 41.1 points scored in their games so far this season, 5.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Saints have covered the spread only twice in 11 games with a set spread.

The Saints won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

New Orleans has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +165 odds on them winning this game.

Lions vs. Saints Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.7 7 23.5 23 46.4 6 11 Saints 20.8 21 20.2 7 41.1 2 11

Lions vs. Saints Betting Insights & Trends

Lions

Detroit has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.

Detroit's past three contests have hit the over.

The Lions have outscored their opponents by a total of 36 points this season (3.2 points per game), and the Saints have put up only seven more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Saints

New Orleans has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In the Saints' past three games, they have hit the over once.

The Lions have outscored opponents by a total of 36 points this season (3.2 per game), and the Saints have put up only seven more points than their opponents (0.6 per game).

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.4 46.3 46.6 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 26.7 24.8 ATS Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 4-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.1 41.3 41.0 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 23.3 21.7 ATS Record 2-8-1 0-4-0 2-4-1 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-3-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-6 2-2 2-4 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

