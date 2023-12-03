The Detroit Lions (8-3) will meet the New Orleans Saints (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47.5 points.

This week's game that pits the Lions against the Saints is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Keep scrolling for relevant statistics and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Lions vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Lions have led after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Detroit's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Saints have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

The Lions have won the second quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.4 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.5 points on average in the second quarter.

The Saints have won the second quarter three times, lost six times, and tied two times in 11 games this year.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, been outscored five times, and tied three times.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 3.9 points in the third quarter (17th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.5 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

The Saints have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in eight games this season. Meanwhile, they've tied the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this year, the Lions have won the fourth quarter eight times, lost two times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 5.5 points on average in that quarter.

This year, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Lions vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 11 games this year, the Lions have been winning after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (1-2).

So far in 2023, the Saints have been winning after the first half in five games, have been behind after the first half in five games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Lions have won the second half five times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

In 11 games this season, the Saints have outscored their opponent in the second half six times (4-2 record in those games), been outscored three times (0-3), and been knotted up two times (1-1).

