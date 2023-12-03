Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 196.3 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

Reynolds has 438 yards on 27 receptions and four TDs. He has been targeted 41 times, and posts 43.8 yards receiving per game.

Reynolds vs. the Saints

Reynolds vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Saints this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

Reynolds will play against the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this week. The Saints give up 196.3 passing yards per game.

The Saints have the No. 15 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Lions Player Previews

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

In six of 10 games this year, Reynolds has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Reynolds has been targeted on 41 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (10.1% target share).

He has 438 receiving yards on 41 targets to rank 11th in NFL play with 10.7 yards per target.

In three of 10 games this year, Reynolds has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has four total touchdowns this season (11.4% of his team's 35 offensive TDs).

With five red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 13.2% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

