With the Detroit Lions playing the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jameson Williams a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jameson Williams score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Williams has put up a 184-yard campaign thus far (26.3 yards per game), with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 balls on 23 targets.

Williams has made two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

Jameson Williams Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 Panthers 3 2 2 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3 2 53 1 Week 7 @Ravens 6 0 0 0 Week 8 Raiders 3 2 16 0 Week 10 @Chargers 2 2 18 0 Week 11 Bears 3 2 44 1 Week 12 Packers 3 2 51 0

