Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams has a tough matchup in Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are conceding the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 196.3 per game.

Williams' stat line features 12 grabs for 184 yards and two scores. He is averaging 26.3 yards per game, and has been targeted 23 times.

Williams vs. the Saints

Williams vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against New Orleans in the 2023 season.

The Saints have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Saints yield 196.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints have the No. 15 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.3 per game).

Lions Player Previews

Jameson Williams Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-115)

Williams Receiving Insights

Williams, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Williams has been targeted on 23 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (5.7% target share).

He has racked up 8.0 yards per target (184 yards on 23 targets).

Williams has hauled in two touchdown catches this year in seven games, one apiece on two occasions.

He has 5.7% of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 2 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 2 REC / 44 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 2 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

