When the Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Jahmyr Gibbs hit paydirt? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -111 (Bet $11.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

This season Gibbs has piled up 566 rushing yards (62.9 per game) on 109 attempts with five touchdowns.

Gibbs has also hauled in 41 passes for 278 yards (30.9 per game).

Gibbs has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in four games.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0 Week 8 Raiders 26 152 1 5 37 0 Week 10 @Chargers 14 77 2 3 35 0 Week 11 Bears 8 36 1 6 59 0 Week 12 Packers 11 54 0 4 19 0

