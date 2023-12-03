The Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Horizon play.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

The Golden Grizzlies' 81.7 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Oakland is 3-1.

Detroit Mercy is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.

The 65.1 points per game the Titans score are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.2).

When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.

Oakland has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.

The Titans shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.

The Golden Grizzlies make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 4% more than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Irene Murua: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG%

11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG% Emma Trawally Porta: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)

7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8) Imani McNeal: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Myonna Hooper: 9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Amaya Burch: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

