The Detroit Mercy Titans (5-3) face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Horizon play.

Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Calihan Hall in Detroit, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Detroit Mercy vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Grizzlies' 81.7 points per game are 17.4 more points than the 64.3 the Titans allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, Oakland is 3-1.
  • Detroit Mercy is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 81.7 points.
  • The 65.1 points per game the Titans score are 6.1 fewer points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.2).
  • When Detroit Mercy scores more than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • Oakland has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 65.1 points.
  • The Titans shoot 43.2% from the field, only 1.6% higher than the Golden Grizzlies concede defensively.
  • The Golden Grizzlies make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 4% more than the Titans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Detroit Mercy Leaders

  • Irene Murua: 11.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 60.3 FG%
  • Emma Trawally Porta: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 52.5 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
  • Imani McNeal: 7.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.9 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
  • Myonna Hooper: 9.8 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
  • Amaya Burch: 5.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

Detroit Mercy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 71-64 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 81-59 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Youngstown State W 59-50 Beeghly Center
12/3/2023 Oakland - Calihan Hall
12/6/2023 @ Western Michigan - University Arena
12/10/2023 @ Northern Illinois - NIU Convocation Center

