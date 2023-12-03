The Detroit Lions and the New Orleans Saints are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will David Montgomery hit paydirt in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will David Montgomery score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: -164 (Bet $16.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Montgomery has churned out a team-high 648 rushing yards (81 per game) and scored nine touchdowns.

Montgomery has added eight catches for 88 yards (11 per game).

Montgomery has scored a rushing touchdown in seven games, with multiple rushing touchdowns once.

David Montgomery Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 21 74 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Seahawks 16 67 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Packers 32 121 3 2 20 0 Week 5 Panthers 19 109 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Buccaneers 6 14 0 1 19 0 Week 10 @Chargers 12 116 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Bears 12 76 1 2 22 0 Week 12 Packers 15 71 1 0 0 0

