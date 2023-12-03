Amon-Ra St. Brown has a difficult matchup when his Detroit Lions play the New Orleans Saints in Week 13 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Saints allow 196.3 passing yards per game, seventh-best in the league.

St. Brown has racked up a team-leading 993 receiving yards (99.3 per game) and five TDs, reeling in 82 balls out of 109 targets this campaign.

St. Brown vs. the Saints

St. Brown vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has allowed two opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Saints have allowed 13 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with New Orleans on the season.

The pass defense of the Saints is giving up 196.3 yards per game this year, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Saints' defense ranks 15th in the NFL by giving up 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (14 total passing TDs).

Lions Player Previews

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 81.5 (-115)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

In seven of 10 games this year, St. Brown has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

St. Brown has been targeted on 109 of his team's 405 passing attempts this season (26.9% target share).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in NFL play), averaging 993 yards on 109 passes thrown his way.

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in five of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has scored five of his team's 35 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

With 12 red zone targets, St. Brown has been on the receiving end of 31.6% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 11/23/2023 Week 12 11 TAR / 9 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/19/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 8 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

