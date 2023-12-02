The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) aim to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the USC Trojans (5-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The contest airs on ESPN.

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: ESPN
USC Stats Insights

  • This season, the Trojans have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 37.6% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have made.
  • USC has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Trojans are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 13th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (64.7).
  • When USC puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.

Gonzaga Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 49.6% from the field, 9.6% higher than the 40% the Trojans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Gonzaga has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 238th.
  • The Bulldogs score 14.3 more points per game (83) than the Trojans allow (68.7).
  • When Gonzaga allows fewer than 79.3 points, it is 5-1.

USC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • USC scored 76.2 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 68.2 points per contest.
  • The Trojans surrendered 66.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 more points than they allowed in away games (66.2).
  • USC drained 7.1 treys per game with a 35.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was two more threes and 5.7% points better than it averaged away from home (5.1 threes per game, 29.8% three-point percentage).

Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than away (84.8).
  • At home, the Bulldogs gave up 69.4 points per game, nine fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.4).
  • At home, Gonzaga made 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40%) as well.

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Seton Hall W 71-63 LionTree Arena
11/24/2023 Oklahoma L 72-70 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Eastern Washington W 106-78 Galen Center
12/2/2023 Gonzaga - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/2023 Long Beach State - Galen Center
12/17/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena

Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Syracuse W 76-57 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/23/2023 UCLA W 69-65 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 81-65 McCarthey Athletic Center
12/2/2023 USC - MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/5/2023 UAPB - McCarthey Athletic Center
12/9/2023 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

