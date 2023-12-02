Saturday's soccer schedule has lots in store. Among those games is Germany taking on France.

Watch 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup: Germany vs France

  • League: 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • Game Time: 6:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Mazembe vs Mamelodi Sundowns

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Jwaneng Galaxy FC vs Simba

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 7:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Girondins de Bordeaux vs Troyes AC

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 8:50 AM ET
  • TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Arsenal FC vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 10:00 AM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Italian Serie B Soccer: Spezia vs Parma

  • League: Italian Serie B Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:10 AM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Young Africans FC vs Al Ahly

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Pendikspor vs Galatasaray A.S.

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: FC Nouadhibou vs Pyramids FC

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 10:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Domino's Ligue 2: Amiens vs AS Saint-Étienne

  • League: Domino's Ligue 2
  • Game Time: 12:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Primeira Liga: Famalicão vs FC Porto

  • League: Primeira Liga
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Nottingham Forest vs Everton FC

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: Étoile du Sahel vs Petro de Luanda

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch CAF Champions League Soccer: ASEC Mimosas vs Wydad

  • League: CAF Champions League Soccer
  • Game Time: 1:55 PM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Newcastle United FC vs Manchester United

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Guayaquil City vs Gualaceo

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer: Liga de Quito vs Mushuc Runa

  • League: Ecuadorian Serie A Soccer
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

