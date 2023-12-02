Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Saint Clair County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port Huron High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
