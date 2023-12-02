The Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) will try to break a four-game home losing streak when they face the Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) on December 2 at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-145) Canadiens (+120) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won three of their five games when favored on the moneyline this season (60.0%).

Detroit has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Wings a 59.2% chance to win.

In 12 games this season, Detroit and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Canadiens Total (Rank) 81 (4th) Goals 62 (27th) 64 (13th) Goals Allowed 80 (26th) 22 (4th) Power Play Goals 14 (18th) 17 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (30th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 7-3-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 contests.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit hit the over four times.

The Red Wings and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During their past 10 games, the Red Wings have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Red Wings score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 81 this season.

On defense, the Red Wings have conceded 64 goals (2.9 per game) to rank 13th in NHL action.

With a +17 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the NHL.

