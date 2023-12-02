The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) are road favorites (-145 moneyline odds to win) against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2, +120 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Bell Centre on BSDET and ESPN+.

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+

BSDET and ESPN+ Where: Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Trends

Montreal has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 11 of 23 games this season.

The Red Wings are 3-2 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Canadiens have claimed an upset victory in seven, or 35.0%, of the 20 games they have played while the underdog this season.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Detroit is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of the time).

Montreal has won four of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 7-3 4-5-1 6.4 3.60 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.60 2.70 8 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 5-5 4-6-0 6.3 2.40 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 2.40 3.40 2 6.9% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-4 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6

