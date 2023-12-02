The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) will visit the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) -- who've lost four straight at home -- on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Bell Centre in Montréal, Quebec

Red Wings vs Canadiens Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Canadiens Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/9/2023 Red Wings Canadiens 3-2 (F/OT) MON

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 64 total goals (2.9 per game) to rank 13th in league action.

The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Red Wings have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 20 8 13 21 11 10 51.5% Alex DeBrincat 22 12 9 21 11 14 28.6% J.T. Compher 22 6 13 19 9 7 47.3% Shayne Gostisbehere 21 5 13 18 10 5 - Lucas Raymond 22 8 10 18 8 9 0%

Canadiens Stats & Trends

The Canadiens give up 3.5 goals per game (80 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Canadiens are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Canadiens have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 24 goals over that span.

Canadiens Key Players