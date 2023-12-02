Red Wings vs. Canadiens Injury Report Today - December 2
The Detroit Red Wings (12-7-3) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report, including Dylan Larkin, as they prepare for a Saturday, December 2 game against the Montreal Canadiens (10-11-2) at Bell Centre. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Larkin
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Montreal Canadiens Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Carey Price
|G
|Out
|Knee
|Jordan Harris
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Rafael Harvey-Pinard
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|David Savard
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Chris Wideman
|D
|Out
|Back
|Arber Xhekaj
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Montréal, Quebec
- Arena: Bell Centre
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings' 81 total goals (3.7 per game) rank fourth in the league.
- Its +17 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Canadiens Season Insights
- The Canadiens have 62 goals this season (2.7 per game), 27th in the league.
- Montreal's total of 80 goals allowed (3.5 per game) ranks 27th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -18, they are 29th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Canadiens Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Red Wings (-145)
|Canadiens (+120)
|6.5
