Saturday's contest features the Providence Friars (6-1) and the Rhode Island Rams (5-2) facing off at Amica Mutual Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored Providence according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Providence vs. Rhode Island Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Providence vs. Rhode Island Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 76, Rhode Island 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Rhode Island

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-10.8)

Providence (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 141.4

Providence is 3-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Rhode Island's 4-1-0 ATS record. One of the Friars' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Rams' games have gone over.

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars are outscoring opponents by 13.4 points per game with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (166th in college basketball) and allow 62.9 per contest (30th in college basketball).

Providence wins the rebound battle by 6.2 boards on average. It records 36.6 rebounds per game, which ranks 64th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.4 per outing.

Providence knocks down 7.7 three-pointers per game (159th in college basketball), 1.8 more than its opponents (5.9). It is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc (210th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 28.9%.

The Friars record 94.6 points per 100 possessions (182nd in college basketball), while giving up 78.0 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

Providence forces 12.4 turnovers per game (171st in college basketball) while committing 13.4 (281st in college basketball action).

Rhode Island Performance Insights

The Rams' +50 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.3 points per game (166th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (148th in college basketball).

Rhode Island is 76th in college basketball at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 7.1 more than the 29.0 its opponents average.

Rhode Island hits 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.0 (283rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3.

Rhode Island has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.6 per game (158th in college basketball) while forcing 8.4 (355th in college basketball).

