When the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) and Detroit Pistons (2-17) square off at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDETX, BSOH

BSDETX, BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Pistons' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pistons fell to the Knicks on Thursday, 118-112. Their top scorer was Cunningham with 31 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 31 2 8 2 0 4 Killian Hayes 23 3 4 1 1 2 Marcus Sasser 17 2 4 1 0 5

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Pistons Players to Watch

Cunningham's averages for the season are 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists, making 41.6% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Ausar Thompson's averages on the season are 11.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart gives the Pistons 11.2 points, 7.2 boards and 1.2 assists per contest, plus 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Killian Hayes' averages for the season are 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, making 42.0% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 11.8 points per game from Jalen Duren, plus 10.9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cade Cunningham 20.8 3.6 7.0 1.0 0.2 1.9 Ausar Thompson 10.7 8.7 2.0 0.8 1.3 0.1 Isaiah Stewart 10.1 6.8 0.9 0.4 0.8 1.4 Killian Hayes 7.8 2.0 3.6 0.9 0.7 0.6 Jaden Ivey 10.6 2.6 3.1 0.7 0.3 0.8

