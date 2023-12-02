Player prop bet options for Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and others are available when the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH

BSDETX and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +104) 1.5 (Over: -135)

The 22.5-point prop total for Cunningham on Saturday is 0.2 higher than his scoring average, which is 22.3.

He has collected 3.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Cunningham averages 7.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Cunningham averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Get Cunningham gear at Fanatics!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -106) 10.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -169)

Mobley has put up 16.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.0 point less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 10.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (10.5).

Mobley's season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet total (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Donovan Mitchell Props

Saturday's points prop for Donovan Mitchell is 28.5. That's 0.9 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 5.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet on Saturday.

Mitchell has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

He has knocked down 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.