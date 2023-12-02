The Detroit Pistons (2-17) will try to break a 16-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9) on December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pistons and Cavaliers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, one percentage point higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Detroit is 2-8 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Pistons are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Pistons put up an average of 109.6 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 111.7 the Cavaliers allow.

Detroit is 1-7 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons score 108.6 points per game at home, 1.9 fewer points than on the road (110.5). On defense they give up 117.6 per game, 1.8 fewer points than on the road (119.4).

At home, Detroit gives up 117.6 points per game. On the road, it concedes 119.4.

This season the Pistons are averaging more assists at home (27 per game) than away (26).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries