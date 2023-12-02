Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
On Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-17) will look to halt an eight-game home losing skid when hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-9), airing at 7:00 PM ET on BSDETX and BSOH.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Pistons vs. Cavaliers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSDETX and BSOH
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-8.5)
|222.5
|-350
|+260
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-8)
|223
|-335
|+270
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 110.8 points per game (25th in the league) while allowing 111.7 per outing (11th in the NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential overall.
- The Pistons are being outscored by 8.9 points per game, with a -170 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.6 points per game (27th in NBA), and allow 118.5 per contest (24th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 220.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 230.2 points per game, 7.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has compiled a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Detroit has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
Pistons and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+100000
|+50000
|-
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+1300
|-
