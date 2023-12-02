The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total for the matchup is set at 148.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Auburn Hills, Michigan

Auburn Hills, Michigan Venue: Athletics Center O'rena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oakland -6.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oakland Betting Records & Stats

Oakland's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 148.5 points four times.

Oakland's games this season have had an average of 141.9 points, 6.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Grizzlies have covered or pushed in every game with a spread (8-0-0) this season.

Oakland has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Golden Grizzlies have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

Oakland has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oakland 4 50% 72.4 159.7 69.5 135.9 147 Purdue Fort Wayne 2 40% 87.3 159.7 66.4 135.9 145.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

Oakland compiled an 11-10-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The Golden Grizzlies put up six more points per game (72.4) than the Mastodons give up (66.4).

When Oakland scores more than 66.4 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oakland 8-0-0 1-0 4-4-0 Purdue Fort Wayne 3-2-0 1-1 3-2-0

Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oakland Purdue Fort Wayne 8-6 Home Record 9-6 5-10 Away Record 7-8 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 1-10-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.2 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.