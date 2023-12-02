Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Horizon League schedule includes the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2, 0-0 Horizon League) playing the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-0, 0-0 Horizon League) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Oakland Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK
- Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)
- Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Oakland Rank
|Oakland AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne AVG
|Purdue Fort Wayne Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|332nd
|76.3
|Points Allowed
|69.8
|166th
|319th
|28.9
|Rebounds
|32.3
|144th
|272nd
|7.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|222nd
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|9.6
|14th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|25th
|10.1
|Turnovers
|12.5
|249th
