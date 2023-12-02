How to Watch Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-3, 1-0 Horizon League) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when hosting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-1, 1-0 Horizon League) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena. This matchup is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Oakland vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
- Northern Kentucky vs IUPUI (12:00 PM ET | December 2)
- Youngstown State vs Robert Morris (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
Oakland Stats Insights
- The Golden Grizzlies make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- In games Oakland shoots better than 42.3% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 213th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mastodons rank 292nd.
- The 72.4 points per game the Golden Grizzlies average are six more points than the Mastodons allow (66.4).
- Oakland has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 66.4 points.
Oakland Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oakland scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in away games, a difference of 8.5 points per contest.
- The Golden Grizzlies surrendered 76.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.2 away from home.
- Oakland made 6.6 treys per game with a 30.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 0.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.5, 30.9%).
Oakland Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Marshall
|W 78-71
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/27/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 78-76
|Cintas Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|W 65-50
|Calihan Hall
|12/2/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/6/2023
|Toledo
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|12/8/2023
|@ Eastern Michigan
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
