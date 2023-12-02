The Big Ten Championship Game is between the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on FOX.

Michigan has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (13th-best with 37.6 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this season. Iowa ranks 10th-worst in points per game on offense (18), but at least it has been dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in points surrendered per contest (12.2).

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Michigan vs. Iowa Key Statistics

Michigan Iowa 394.5 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.3 (133rd) 246.8 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.3 (7th) 169.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.9 (105th) 224.8 (65th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.4 (130th) 7 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 21 (18th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (83rd)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,483 yards (206.9 ypg) on 191-of-257 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 181 rushing yards (15.1 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Blake Corum has racked up 976 yards on 202 carries while finding the end zone 22 times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 105 times this year and racked up 354 yards (29.5 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with 26 grabs for 230 yards

Roman Wilson's team-high 648 yards as a receiver have come on 40 receptions (out of 54 targets) with 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has hauled in 37 passes while averaging 45.8 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has been the target of 50 passes and hauled in 33 grabs for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Iowa Stats Leaders

Deacon Hill has compiled 976 yards on 48.3% passing while tossing five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Leshon Williams, has carried the ball 155 times for 779 yards (64.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson has collected 415 yards (on 104 attempts) with three touchdowns.

Erick All leads his team with 299 receiving yards on 21 catches with three touchdowns.

Nico Ragaini has caught 26 passes and compiled 227 receiving yards (18.9 per game).

Seth Anderson's 33 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 150 yards and one touchdown.

