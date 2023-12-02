The bookmakers think the Big Ten Championship Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes will be no contest, with the Wolverines expected to win by at least two touchdowns (currently -22.5). The action begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on FOX from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The total for this game has been set at 35.5 points.

On the defensive side of the ball, Michigan has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by surrendering only 246.8 yards per game. The offense ranks 59th (394.5 yards per game). While Iowa's offense has been stuck in neutral, ranking worst with 247.3 total yards per game, its defense ranks seventh-best with just 279.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Iowa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

Michigan vs Iowa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -22.5 -105 -115 35.5 -110 -110 -2000 +1000

Looking to place a bet on Michigan vs. Iowa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Michigan Recent Performance

From a defensive standpoint, the Wolverines have been a top-25 unit over the last three games with 292.7 total yards allowed per game (22nd-best). They haven't played as well on offense, with 305.3 total yards per game (-95-worst).

The Wolverines have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, producing 28.3 points per game during that stretch (25th-worst). They've been better on the other side of the ball, allowing 21 points per contest (74th-ranked).

The last three games have seen Michigan's passing offense fail to produce, ranking -111-worst in the FBS in passing yards (127.7 per game). It ranks 97th defensively (197.3 passing yards allowed per game).

On offense, the Wolverines have averaged 177.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have allowed an average of 95.3 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (43rd-ranked).

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall over their last three contests.

In Michigan's past three contests, it has gone over the total twice.

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan's ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites.

Michigan games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (63.6%).

Michigan has yet to lose as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.

Michigan has won all six games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2000 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Bet on Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 2,483 passing yards for Michigan, completing 74.3% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 181 rushing yards (15.1 ypg) on 51 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Corum has carried the ball 202 times for a team-high 976 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 22 times.

Donovan Edwards has collected 354 yards on 105 attempts, scoring three times. He's grabbed 26 passes for 230 yards (19.2 per game), as well.

Roman Wilson's 648 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 54 times and has registered 40 catches and 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has put up a 550-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 37 passes on 50 targets.

Cornelius Johnson has a total of 503 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 33 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Jaylen Harrell leads the team with 6.5 sacks, and also has five TFL and 25 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's tackle leader, has 71 tackles and two TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil has a team-leading four interceptions to go along with 29 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.