The Harvard Crimson (5-2) face the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Michigan Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan vs. Harvard Scoring Comparison

The Wolverines put up 8.3 more points per game (75) than the Crimson allow their opponents to score (66.7).

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Michigan is 5-0.

Harvard's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 75 points.

The Crimson put up 22.9 more points per game (74.9) than the Wolverines give up (52).

Harvard has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 52 points.

Michigan has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.

This year the Crimson are shooting 43% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Wolverines concede.

The Wolverines' 43.7 shooting percentage from the field is 3.6 higher than the Crimson have given up.

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jordan Hobbs: 8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20)

8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20) Lauren Hansen: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.7 PTS, 58.3 FG%

