Saturday's game between the Oregon Ducks (4-2) and Michigan Wolverines (4-3) going head to head at Matthew Knight Arena has a projected final score of 79-78 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Oregon, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:30 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Michigan vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 79, Michigan 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan vs. Oregon

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-0.4)

Oregon (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Oregon's record against the spread this season is 1-2-0, while Michigan's is 3-3-0. The Ducks have hit the over in one game, while Wolverines games have gone over four times.

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +48 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.9 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 75 per contest (263rd in college basketball).

Michigan is 170th in college basketball at 33.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.4 more than the 29.3 its opponents average.

Michigan hits 9 three-pointers per game (62nd in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (58th in college basketball), compared to the 8.7 its opponents make, shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc.

Michigan has committed 12 turnovers per game (190th in college basketball) while forcing 12.3 (177th in college basketball).

