The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
  • This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
  • The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.
  • The Wolverines score 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).
  • When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 4-1.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
  • At home, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Michigan drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Memphis L 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Stanford W 83-78 Imperial Arena
11/24/2023 Texas Tech L 73-57 Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana - Crisler Center
12/10/2023 @ Iowa - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

