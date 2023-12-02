How to Watch Michigan vs. Oregon on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.
- This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.
- The Wolverines score 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).
- When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 4-1.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.
- At home, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).
- Beyond the arc, Michigan drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
