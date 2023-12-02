The Oregon Ducks (4-2) take on the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines have shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Ducks have averaged.

This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.5% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.

The Wolverines score 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks give up (73.3).

When it scores more than 73.3 points, Michigan is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.7 away.

At home, the Wolverines allowed 68.0 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than they allowed away (69.6).

Beyond the arc, Michigan drained fewer treys away (7.3 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.5%) than at home (36.7%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan Upcoming Schedule