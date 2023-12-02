The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (12-0) and No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) will square off in the Big Ten Championship Game. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Michigan vs. Iowa?

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Channel: FOX
  • City: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • City: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Michigan 28, Iowa 11
  • Michigan has not yet lost a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 11-0.
  • The Wolverines have played six times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -2500 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
  • Iowa has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.
  • The Hawkeyes have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +1100 odds on them winning this game.
  • The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Wolverines a 96.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Iowa (+21.5)
  • Michigan has played 11 games, posting six wins against the spread.
  • The Wolverines have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 21.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • In 11 games played Iowa has recorded five wins against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (35.5)
  • A total of 10 of Michigan's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 35.5 points.
  • In the Iowa's 12 games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 35.5.
  • Michigan averages 37.6 points per game against Iowa's 18, totaling 20.1 points over the game's over/under of 35.5.

Michigan

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 48.8 51.5 45.6
Implied Total AVG 36.7 41 31.6
ATS Record 6-5-0 2-4-0 4-1-0
Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-3-0 4-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 11-0 6-0 5-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 35.4 37.3 33.1
Implied Total AVG 22.6 24.8 20
ATS Record 5-5-1 2-3-1 3-2-0
Over/Under Record 2-9-0 2-4-0 0-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 0-0 2-1

