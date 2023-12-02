Saturday's contest features the Michigan Wolverines (6-1) and the Harvard Crimson (5-2) matching up at Lavietes Pavilion (on December 2) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Michigan, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Wolverines head into this matchup following a 103-59 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday.

Michigan vs. Harvard Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Michigan vs. Harvard Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan 70, Harvard 65

Other Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Schedule Analysis

When the Wolverines defeated the Middle Tennessee Raiders, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-49 on November 18, it was their signature win of the year so far.

Michigan has two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the fifth-most in Division I. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 49th-most.

Michigan has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Michigan 2023-24 Best Wins

63-49 over Middle Tennessee (No. 56) on November 18

80-61 at home over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 87) on November 6

70-52 over South Dakota (No. 94) on November 19

80-39 at home over Oakland (No. 181) on November 14

103-59 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 266) on November 29

Michigan Leaders

Laila Phelia: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34)

15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.9 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (9-for-34) Jordan Hobbs: 8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20)

8.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (10-for-20) Lauren Hansen: 9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33) Taylor Williams: 6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42 FG% Cameron Williams: 6.7 PTS, 58.3 FG%

Michigan Performance Insights

The Wolverines are outscoring opponents by 23 points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 75 points per game (79th in college basketball) and allow 52 per contest (21st in college basketball).

