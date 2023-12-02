Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marquette County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Marquette County, Michigan? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marquette County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marquette Senior High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.