Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Macomb County, Michigan, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Harper Woods High School at Fitzgerald High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Warren, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Huron High School at Center Line High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Center Line, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
