The 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany from November 30 - December 2 will feature Keegan Bradley as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,449-yard course, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 on offer.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

Albany

Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

+2500

Keegan Bradley Insights

Bradley has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 18 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Bradley has finished in the top 20 twice in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Bradley has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 24 -6 279 1 15 2 4 $7.4M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

Bradley has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been ninth.

Bradley made the cut in each of his two most recent entries to this event.

Bradley finished 15th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2018).

The par-72 course measures 7,449 yards this week, 448 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Albany has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Bradley has played in the past year has been 113 yards shorter than the 7,449 yards Albany will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 66th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.18 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which placed him in the 32nd percentile of the field.

Bradley shot better than 83% of the competitors at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Bradley fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (the other competitors averaged 3.3).

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bradley carded two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.8).

Bradley had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.0 on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP.

At that last tournament, Bradley had a bogey or worse on 10 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Bradley ended the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Bradley carded the same amount of bogeys or worse (one) as the field's average.

