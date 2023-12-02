The Detroit Pistons, with Jalen Duren, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 30, Duren put up 10 points and 12 rebounds in a 118-112 loss against the Knicks.

Now let's break down Duren's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Duren Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 11.8 Rebounds 10.5 10.9 Assists -- 2.8 PRA -- 25.5 PR -- 22.7



Jalen Duren Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Duren has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

Duren's Pistons average 103.0 possessions per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 25.1 assists per game.

Jalen Duren vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 27 14 9 2 0 3 0 11/27/2022 20 1 6 1 0 0 0

